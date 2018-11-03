BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The general public is being urged by Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, to keep our country clean at all times to enhance the tourism product to add to the overall positive experience of visitors.

“We we visit our pristine beaches or go on a hike we need to clean up after ourselves,” Grant said. “Please take back what you brought with you. Take pride in your country and do not litter or throw your garbage in the bushes or any other areas not designated for dumping. It affects us very badly when we do not maintain cleanliness.”

The minister pointed out the tourism sector in St. Kitts “is widely acknowledged as the major engine of economic growth and social development. It employs approximately 25 percent of the nation’s workforce and contributes 26 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The GDP is a monetary value of the goods and services produced in a country over a one-year period.

“The upward trend in tourism must continue because “our spectacular and unique landscape defines why, year after year, visitors come to our shores by air and sea. Citizens and residents need to help keep this momentum going by keeping the country clean.

“If our tourism industry was to fail, St. Kitts will be in serious trouble and everyone would feel the impact,” Grant explained.”It is crucial and worth repeating, tourism is everyone’s business. “It is vital that every day we think of how our day-to-day activities affect our beautiful twin-island Federation.”

In July 2018, the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) recognized St. Kitts as a “marquee tourist destination” with the arrival of the one-millionth cruise passenger during the 2017-2018 cruise season. This marked the first time that the one millionth cruise passenger milestone was achieved in a single season.