Citizens, residents urged to ‘give a little’ for first-ever National Volunteer Day

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Community-based groups, non-governmental organizations and individuals from all across the country are already signalling their intentions to be a part of the first-ever National Volunteer Day initiative being introduced as part of the week-long celebrations of the Team Unity administration’s third anniversary of election to office.

For National Volunteer Day, earmarked for Saturday, Feb. 17, people are urged to lend a helping hand in and around their respective communities. To be a part of this unique event, individuals, groups and organizations are urged to help clean their communities, plant trees, spend time caring for the elderly and the more vulnerable in society, or engage in any other activity that will positively impact the country.

To date, more than 20 groups have expressed interest in taking part in the National Volunteer Day event, including the Mol-Phil Youth Explorers and the Shadwell Youth Explorers Youth Clubs. These two groups were formed under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Security’s social intervention programme with the aim of building strong character and promoting positive behaviours in young people.

National Volunteer Day will be highlighted by a special national volunteer luncheon for the elderly and indigent persons within local communities. During the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. luncheon at Government House, hundreds of deserving elders will be personally served lunch by members of the Team Unity Cabinet. The government ministers are also expected to spend time interacting, conversing and reminiscing with these distinguished members of society.