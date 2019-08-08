Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis who have not yet changed their passports without the written place of birth field are urgently asked to do so, Senior Foreign Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Michael Penny, said speaking on the weekly government radio and television programme, “Working for You,” Wednesday

The passports were deactivated in 2017 and are illegal to travel with. Replacement will avoid problems with immigration at ports of entry.

“In fact, they are supposed to lock you up if they find you with it,” Penny said, noting the time had expired a long ago for citizens to change those passports and that no one should be found travelling with them.

Penny added Interpol has been notified and has been given the power to “seize it and they can detain you.”

From Dec. 10, 2014 to March 31, 2016, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis recalled all passports without the written place of birth field for re-issuance of a new passport with the written place of birth field at no cost to the passport holder. Passports issued from 2010-2014 excluded the written place of birth field.

Any citizen still in possession of passports without the written place of birth field will have to pay the full price of EC$ 250.00 to have it re-issued.