Citizenship programme’s temporary Hurricane Relief Fund yields positive results

By investing in second citizenship, individuals and families from around the world are assisting in repairing key infrastructure on the Caribbean twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis following a difficult hurricane season last year.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that investment recently received from the temporary module of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, the Hurricane Relief Fund, is enabling the nation to repair key infrastructure and ensure the ongoing prosperity of its people.

The Hurricane Relief Fund was established by the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in September 2017 as a temporary device to assist the nation to repair and prepare for future adverse weather, following a difficult hurricane season.

The funds will go towards assisting damage to agriculture, and improving roads and buildings that were affected by Hurricane Irma.

The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme was applauded for the approach by industry, receiving the honour of “World’s Most Innovative Investment Immigration Programme” at a Global Citizen Awards Ceremony in Russia shortly after the fund was announced.

Les Khan, CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit, says that while much-needed funds have made their way to the nation’s people, the unit continues to prioritise the vetting and processing procedures that first categorised the programme as a premium offering:

“As the platinum standard of this industry, we have a responsibility to our people, our government and to the countries that support us, to continue to execute the strongest practices in due diligence,” he said. “We encourage individuals and families to take the opportunity to invest at a lower threshold for a product that is uncompromised in its quality.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is the longest-running in the world, allowing citizenship to those who make a significant contribution to the nation’s future. The Hurricane Relief Fund is a temporary offer of economic citizenship to potential applicants who can invest US$150,000, with proceeds going directly to repair and prepare projects on the twin-island nation. The offer ends March 30.