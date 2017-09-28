Climate strategy meeting will focus on experiences of community members

Community Notice

The Department of Environment invites the general public to a consultation Monday, Oct. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Old Road Fisheries Complex.

St. Kitts and Nevis is currently preparing a National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy. The views, experiences and inputs from community groups, civil society, fisher folk and farmers on the impacts, vulnerabilities and potential adaptation strategies related to climate change are required in order to craft an effective and multi-sectoral approach at the national level.

Please make a special effort to attend and be punctual.