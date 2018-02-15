CNN Travel ranks Park Hyatt St. Kitts as ‘best new hotel, resort in Caribbean’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – CNN Travel has ranked the recently opened Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour on the picturesque Southeast Peninsula—where a marriage of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea can be seen from Timothy Hill—as No. 1 among its 14 best new hotels and resorts opening in the Caribbean.

CNN’s Travel Writer Meredith Rosenberg in her article “The 14 Best new Caribbean Hotels and Resorts” published Feb. 14 said “this splashy five-star resort isn’t just the first Park Hyatt on St. Kitts, but the first Park Hyatt in the Caribbean. Luckily, the fall hurricane season spared tiny St. Kitts, allowing the 127-room property to open this past November in a remote section of the undeveloped island.

“Of interest is a replica sugar mill, where guests can take fitness, yoga and meditation classes, but the real highlight just may be the 37,000-square-foot Miraval Life in Balance Spa, from none other than the renowned Miraval brand,” she said. “Those wishing to venture off-site have their pick of outdoor activities, including volcano hiking, but the Park Hyatt can also arrange trips to the UNESCO Brimstone Hill Fortress or provide an island historian for a truly local experience.”

Other hotels in the category ranking included the following:

No. 2: Baha Ma, Bahamas

No. 3: The Other Side, Bahamas

No. 4: Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jamaica

No. 5: Serafina Beach Hotel, Puerto Rico

No. 6: Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba

No. 7: Turks Cay Resort and Marina, Turks and Caicos

No. 8: Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua

No. 9: Quintessence Boutique Resort, Anguilla

No. 10: The Loren at Pink Beach, Bermuda

No. 11: Pink Sands Club, Canouan, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

No. 12: Silversands, Grenada

No. 13: The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos

No. 14: Bahama House, Bahamas

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts is set within the Christophe Harbour Development on Banana Bay. It made its debut Nov. 1, 2017. It has 78 rooms and 48 suites, which spans the secluded beach of Banana Bay. Each room has a private balcony or terrace.