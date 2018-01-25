Coaches in St. Kitts and Nevis to review warning flags of child abuse

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Coaches from the departments of sports in St. Kitts and in Nevis are set to participate in a one-day workshop that will enhance their ability to identify cases of child abuse and provide assistance to the victims where possible.

The training for the OECS Communication Strategy for Child Abuse in Sports takes place Jan. 29 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and is organized by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The launch of the communication strategy will take place at the opening ceremony.

Anthony Wiltshire, director of sports in the Department of Sports, St. Kitts, said that he welcomes the training as coaches from his department interact with children from all over the island on a daily basis. He added that officials often confront a myriad of challenges when dealing with the children and having the ability to help identify problems, and possibly be a part of the solution, is very important.

Wiltshire added that it was also important for the coaches to be reminded of what actions or statements would be considered inappropriate so that they can avoid crossing any lines and can intervene if necessary, should any red flags go up concerning the actions of others.

The participants will review topics such as child protection versus child abuse, review of child protection pre-test, and drafting a child protection plan.