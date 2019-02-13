BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The second Annual St. Kitts and Nevis National College, Career and Health Expo will be held on Feb. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Independence Square. Its theme is “Raising Awareness and Creating Opportunities for Advancement.”

The expo will offer an excellent opportunity for people to network with colleges, employers and other government institutions. General information will be distributed by booths on the site.

The Ministry of Health will conduct free on-site screening for HIV, Diabetes and Hypertension, as well as provide advice on healthy nutrition and careers in healthcare.

There will be opportunities to speak to several employers and the Ministry of Labour will offer employment information.

Local, regional and international colleges and universities will be present to offer their programmes to prospective students.

The public is encouraged to participate in the expo.