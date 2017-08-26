Commissioning of NEVLEC’s new generator postponed until September

Though Aug. 28 had been the date scheduled for the commissioning of the Nevis Electricity Company’s recently purchased Wӓrtsilӓ 3.85 generator, that date has now been postponed. The date had been chosen to coincide with Nevlec’s 17th anniversary celebrations, with the highlight of a week of activities planned for a 10 a.m. commissioning in the parking lot of the power plant.

On Aug. 24, the Observer made attempts to contact the general manger of the company, Jervan Swanston, but was told he would not be in office until Aug. 28. The Observer then requested to speak to the second in charge and was transferred to Roma Merchant, who said the commissioning of the generator had been postponed until sometime in September.

In less than a year, NEVLEC procured two generators with the help of a $5 million deposit from the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation to help fix electricity woes residences have been facing. Just last month, a number of technicians at the power plant in Prospect received training for the generator facilitated by the senior instructor of technical service, Matti Kakko, of Technical Service Turbochargers Wӓrtsilӓ North America Inc.

The first EC$600,000 2.5-megawatt containerized generator was commissioned in December 2016 and was to bring relief to the electricity problem on the island. However, continued power outages were blamed by Swanston on “aging infrastructure.”

The minister in charge of Nevlec, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, also noted that when it comes to the containerized generator, while it can operate continuously, is not designed to run 24 hours, 365 days a year. The minister said the generator is meant to provide a “cushion” to give the “ability to do all the necessary repairs that has to be done at the power plant at NEVLEC. This containerized generator will give us that relief in terms of getting those repairs done,” Jeffers said. “That will ensure that the plant is brought back up to where it should be and providing what it should provide which is efficient power supply.”

On Thursday, Nevisians experienced a number of outages during the course of the single day.