Community Calendar

The Anglican churches will be celebrating it Diocese of 175 anniversary, Northeastern Caribbean and Aruba with a series of activities.

-Sunday 19 at 4:30 pm, will be a Youth Rally which will begin at the D.R Wallwyn Square and end at the Charlestown Villa.

-Sunday 26 at 9:00 am a joint service will be held at the St. George Anglican Church in Gingerland in celebrating the 175th anniversary. The Very Rev. Dr. Mostine Nisbett will be the guest pastor.

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury will be having its Non-National Appreciation day on Sunday March 5th at 11:15 am at the Church. All are invited to attend.

The Jamaican Kittitian (JamKit) Association, the Association of Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaicans living in the Federation of St Kitts & Nevis, will host its next general meeting in Nevis on Saturday, 18 February 2017 at the Nevis Credit Union Building, Charlestown starting at 4.00pm. All Jamaicans and friends of Jamaicans are invited to attend.

The general public is invited to attend the annual History & Heritage Month of Activities Lecture to be held on Tuesday 21 February at the St Paul’s Anglican church hall at 7 pm and on Thursday 23 February 2017 at The UWI Open Campus, The Gardens, Basseterre, St Kitts at 7:00 pm. Mr. Charles Wilkin Q.C. will present on the topic “Fifty Years after Statehood: St. Kitts & Nevis at the Crossroads”

The Organization of American States (OAS), through the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment (DHDEE), wishes to inform qualified candidates of the Americas of scholarship opportunities listed below:

Master of Science in Urban Management and Development – Erasmus University Rotterdam

Master of Science in Public Health Nutrition – University of Technology, Jamaica

Undergraduate Degree Programs at the University for Science and Technology

Both undergraduate and graduate programs to pursue studies in People’s Republic of China. Persons are asked to note that each scholarship has its own deadline and criteria. Interested individuals are asked to log on to:

www.oas.org/scholarships for more information.

Sporting Events

Newton Primary School sports meet February 18 at the Newton Playfield

Basseterre High School sports meet February 19 at the Kim Collins Stadium

Charlestown Primary School sports meet on February 22nd – – ETW Park

February 23 sports meet-

Saddlers Secondary School sports meet at the St Paul’s sporting complex

Seventh Day Adventist sports meet at Conaree Cricket Field

Dr. William Conner Primary School sports meet at the Patsy Allers Playfield

Gingerland Secondary School sports meet on February 23rd at Ball Pasture Gingerland

Charlestown Secondary School sports meet on February 28th – – ETW Park