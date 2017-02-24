Community Calendar

The Anglican churches will be celebrating it Diocese of 175 anniversary, Northeastern Caribbean and Aruba with a series of activities.

-Sunday 26 at 9:00 am a joint service will be held at the St. George Anglican Church in Gingerland in celebrating the 175th anniversary. The Very Rev. Dr. Mostine Nisbett will be the guest pastor.

History and Heritage Month activities as follows

Friday February 24th Heritage Wear Day (public encouraged to wear heritage attire)

Cultural Fair at CFBC (hosted by CFBC History Club)

Sunday February 26th Panel Discussion (tentative)

Tuesday February 27th Primary School Quiz Semi-Finals (venue TBA)

Thursday March 2nd Primary School Quiz Finals (venue TBA)

Saturday March 4th “Stepping Stones” Theatre Arts Production

730 pm – ECCB

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury will be having its Non-National Appreciation day on Sunday March 5th at 11:15 am at the Church. All are invited to attend.

The general public is invited to the annual History & Heritage Month of Activities Lecture has been reschedule to a later date.

Sporting Events

Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary – 24 – Molineaux Playing field

Edgar T Morris Primary- 25 – Tabenacle Playing Field

Tyrell Williams Primary – 25 – Verchilds Playing Field

Beach Allen Primary -26 – Kim Collins Stadium

Charles E Mills Secondary – 26 – Sandy Point Playing Field

CenPos Primary Championships -28 – Kim Collins Stadium

Charlestown Secondary School sports meet on February 28th – – ETW Park

MARCH

1st – St. Thomas Primary – School grounds

Violet Petty Primary -2 Lodge Playing Field

2nd – Nevis Academy – Bath Playfield

2nd – Joycelyn Liburd Primary – Ball Pasture

3rd – Ivor Walters Primary – Brown Hill Sports ground

6th – St. James Primary – School grounds