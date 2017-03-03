Community Calendar

Week of activities for the Renal Society as follows

March 5th                                 Church Service at the Church of God in New Castle

March 6th                                   Official opening of the week by Minister of Health

Hon Mark Brantley

March 9th                                   Official World Kidney Day

Talk with the Primary schools with the Health

Promotion unit. Theme “Kidney Disease and

Obesity”

March 10th                                   Health Fair at the Four Seasons resort 9am-1pm

 

History and Heritage Month activities as follows

Saturday March 4th                        “Stepping Stones” Theatre Arts Production

730 pm – ECCB

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury will be having its Non-National Appreciation day on Sunday March 5th at 11:15 am at the Church. All are invited to attend.

The general public is invited to the annual History & Heritage Month of Activities Lecture has been reschedule to a later date.

Sporting Events

Nevis sport meets
3rd – Ivor Walters Primary – Brown Hill Sports ground

6th – St. James Primary – School grounds

7th –          Elizabeth Pemberton Primary –              The Flats
8th –          Violet O. J, Jeffers Primary –                 School grounds
9th –         Maude Crosse Preparatory –                    ETW Park
11-12th –  Nevis High Schools Championship      – ETW Park

St. Kitts’ sport meets

Cayon High Sunday 12th  March, Cayon Playing Field
Dieppe Bay Primary Saturday 4th March, Dieppe Bay Playing Field
Estridge Primary Saturday 4th March, Estridge Playing Field
Sandy Point Primary Saturday 4th March, Sandy Point Playing Field
Bronte Welsh Primary Sunday 5h March, Boyds Playing Field
Washington Archibald High Sunday 5th March , Silver Jubilee Stadium

 
Tucker Clarke Primary Wednesday 8th  March, Newtown Playing Field
Cayon Primary Thursday 9th March Cayon Playing Field
Cotton Thomas Thursday 9th March Patsy Allers Playing Field

 