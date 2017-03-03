Community Calendar

Week of activities for the Renal Society as follows

March 5th Church Service at the Church of God in New Castle

March 6th Official opening of the week by Minister of Health

Hon Mark Brantley

March 9th Official World Kidney Day

Talk with the Primary schools with the Health

Promotion unit. Theme “Kidney Disease and

Obesity”

March 10th Health Fair at the Four Seasons resort 9am-1pm

History and Heritage Month activities as follows

Saturday March 4th “Stepping Stones” Theatre Arts Production

730 pm – ECCB

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury will be having its Non-National Appreciation day on Sunday March 5th at 11:15 am at the Church. All are invited to attend.

The general public is invited to the annual History & Heritage Month of Activities Lecture has been reschedule to a later date.

Sporting Events

Nevis sport meets

3rd – Ivor Walters Primary – Brown Hill Sports ground

6th – St. James Primary – School grounds

6th – St. James Primary – School grounds

7th – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary – The Flats

8th – Violet O. J, Jeffers Primary – School grounds

9th – Maude Crosse Preparatory – ETW Park

11-12th – Nevis High Schools Championship – ETW Park

St. Kitts’ sport meets