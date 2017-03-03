Community Calendar

Week of activities for the Renal Society as follows
March 5th Church Service at the Church of God in New Castle
March 6th Official opening of the week by Minister of Health
Hon Mark Brantley
March 9th Official World Kidney Day
Talk with the Primary schools with the Health
Promotion unit. Theme “Kidney Disease and
Obesity”
March 10th Health Fair at the Four Seasons resort 9am-1pm
History and Heritage Month activities as follows
Saturday March 4th “Stepping Stones” Theatre Arts Production
730 pm – ECCB
The Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury will be having its Non-National Appreciation day on Sunday March 5th at 11:15 am at the Church. All are invited to attend.
The general public is invited to the annual History & Heritage Month of Activities Lecture has been reschedule to a later date.
Sporting Events
Nevis sport meets
3rd – Ivor Walters Primary – Brown Hill Sports ground
6th – St. James Primary – School grounds
7th – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary – The Flats
8th – Violet O. J, Jeffers Primary – School grounds
9th – Maude Crosse Preparatory – ETW Park
11-12th – Nevis High Schools Championship – ETW Park
St. Kitts’ sport meets
|Cayon High
|Sunday 12th March,
|Cayon Playing Field
|Dieppe Bay Primary
|Saturday 4th March,
|Dieppe Bay Playing Field
|Estridge Primary
|Saturday 4th March,
|Estridge Playing Field
|Sandy Point Primary
|Saturday 4th March,
|Sandy Point Playing Field
|Bronte Welsh Primary
|Sunday 5h March,
|Boyds Playing Field
|Washington Archibald High
|Sunday 5th March ,
|Silver Jubilee Stadium
|Tucker Clarke Primary
|Wednesday 8th March,
|Newtown Playing Field
|Cayon Primary
|Thursday 9th March
|Cayon Playing Field
|Cotton Thomas
|Thursday 9th March
|Patsy Allers Playing Field