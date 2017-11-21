Photo: Janette Nisbett-Meloney, director of community development in the Ministry of Social Development on Nevis

Community development department seeks to keep traditional Christmas spirit alive

NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The month of December is an important time of year on the calendar of activities for the Department of Community Development in the Ministry of Social Development on Nevis as it endeavours to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

Janette Nisbett-Meloney, director of community development, said in an interview with the Department of Information Nov. 20 that in past years, Christmas in Nevis unified the community.

“Christmas in past years up until now brought people together,” she said. “It was the season for giving back. It was a season for caring and showing more love. It was a season when a lot of the Christmas sports use to be on display and so, we see our culture being promoted and sustained throughout the Christmas season. So it means a lot for the Department of Community Development to ensure that these things continue to be.”

Two of the department’s key events in December are the Community Tree Lighting throughout the island and the Miracle on Main Street, which showcases traditional Christmas sports and food.

Responding to whether the activities have been able to engender participation, Nisbett-Meloney said there has been a marked increase in the Community Christmas Tree Lighting events as the department continues to encourage people to give back to their respective communities.

“Instead of the community being dependent on government to give them, they start to share and everybody participate[s] in giving something toward their Christmas tree lighting party and we see an improvement,” she said. “We [see] the joy and pride of [people] after investing their time in promoting their Christmas tree lighting and [they want] to make it even bigger and better for the following years. So, yes, we would have seen some growth there.”

Regarding the Miracle on Main Street, she explained that the event was designed to revive traditional Christmas sports – some dormant for more than 30 years – and to put them on display along with other art forms.

The intention of the “miracle,” she said, was to see the likes of the Johnny Walker, the Red Cross Dance, the Giant Despair and the Cowboy and Indian on display in the heart of Charlestown. They help to reminisce about the days of old and to pass on the traditions to the future generations of Nevis.

In terms of the participation level, Nisbett-Meloney noted that it was a work in progress as the department continues to draw attention to the traditions which made December a special time in Nevis in years past.

She said this year, in the area of Christmas delights, they are seeking to introduce the Pinchie and Jaw Breaker, in addition to the suckling pig, dove down pot and rice and peas.

“A lot of us can remember having a Jawbone Breaker,” she said. “It’s a sweet that was handmade of sugar and you couldn’t bite into it. You had to suck it down to almost when it’s finishing in order to bite it. Pinchie was made from the tart. The dough that was used for the tart and the leftover was baked and it’s a kind of hard pastry. It was a Nevisian delight back in the days.”