Photo: A section of the campers displaying their placards

Community groups will form from Police Summer Youth Camp 2017

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Constable Lauston Percival of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and coordinator for the inaugural Police Summer Youth Camp held Aug. 14-27, said that although the camp is nearing the end, it is that it will spawn the formation of community groups around the island.

“From this camp, what we are going to do is to start forming community groups,” said the camp coordinator, while engaging the media during the camp’s parade day Aug. 25. “It is going to start here with these young ones, and when school reopens in September, it is just ‘go man go’. It is a camp with a different style.

“We are going to be using the children from the schools and in the communities and engaging them in community events [and] community youth groups. We are going to do this probably every weekend; it depends on how things go. You [will] definitely see youth groups popping up all over the country.”

He expressed heartfelt thanks to all the agencies and institutions who partnered with and assisted them to ensure that the camp was successful. He especially thanked the community members who voluntarily gave of their best and lent support to the camp.

Percival said that teamwork between community and police is always appreciated and hopes that the practice continues going forward.

“Whenever the police and the community collaborate, we can get anything done, and as our catch phrase [is] ‘we all fight together,’ that is what we are going to continue doing,” he said. “We are going to continue fighting together – police and community hand in hand – and we are going to take St. Kitts [and Nevis] back to where it was – land of beauty and peace.”

He added that the level of assistance given by officers and community members should be highly commended. “I am totally impressed with how things went and I am totally impressed with the officers who are assigned to the camp, how they displayed their willingness to work with the children and the [people] from the community,” he said. “They came and assisted us with the children every day for two weeks.”

One aspect of the camp highlighted by Percival was the messages displayed by the campers during the parade. He explained that the messages were powerful, as they reinforced what was taught during the camp.

“What we saw [Aug. 25] are messages that were taught to them throughout the two weeks, especially [Aug. 24] when commissioners came and engaged the children in conversations; we saw what came out of the two weeks being played back to the commissioners,” he said, adding that he is impressed with the way in which the children displayed their creativity. “I think what stood out for me is the march because even though the sun was a bit hot, the children stuck to the task. They came with the placards they made and I think that they displayed their talent and their willingness to go the extra and to let the general public know, look, we are out there and we need people to stop doing the wrong things they are doing because we need a future.”

Percival said that upon completion of and assessment of the camp, plans will be put in place to organize next year’s event. He said the plan is to spread it throughout the island and include the sister island of Nevis, as it should also have its own Police Summer Youth Camp.

The camp culminates Sunday with a church service at the Christian Life Assembly in Bladen’s, Basseterre.