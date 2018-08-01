(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A new Conaree District Medical Office was opened July 31 in Conaree Village, according to Ministry of Health District Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

The District Medical Office at the Conaree Community Centre will be managed by Dr. Maria Warner. It will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am-1 pm.

“The rationale behind opening the medical office in Conaree is to improve access to healthcare services to more than 1,000 residents of Conaree and its surrounding environs,” Dr. Laws explained.

“Previously, patients from this community had to travel 2.4 miles to the Newtown Health Centre or 3.6 miles to St. Peter’s Health Centre or 3.9 miles to Cayon Health Centre in order to access primary healthcare services,” Dr. Law said. “The aim is to bring essential health services to your doorstep and to eliminate transportation and other indirect costs.”

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris used the occasion to congratulate Minister of Health, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Health, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, for their work and dedication to the transformation of the health sector in the Federation.

“The journey for healthcare continues in a progressive way under the Team Unity administration. For that I give credit, strong support and commendation to the leadership of Senator Wendy Phipps, who deals with the day to day management of health programmes and commitments, and I thank her and commend her for the meticulous way in which we have been able to effect successes in the delivery and upgrade of healthcare,” Dr. Harris stated.

Prime Minister Harris, who is the lead head in the Quasi CARICOM Cabinet with responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV, reinforced the point that his Government will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that affordable primary healthcare services are available to all.

“We believe that for the country to move forward we need healthy people; we need people who are fit to work; they need take care of themselves so they are able to make their productive contribution to the betterment and advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris continued, while noting that the “notion and philosophy of healthcare for all is being realized today.”