Breaking NewsLocal News Conaree man charged with attempted murder By Rick Amburgey - April 24, 2019

Glenroy Samuel of Conaree was formally charged with a warrant on April 24, 2019. Samuel was charged in the first instance with the offence of Attempted Murder for an incident that took place on April 20, 2019 at Warner Park.