BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Improving E-government services, information and communications technology (ICT) will be discussed during the Sept. 24 to 28 ICT Week Conference titled, 21st Century Government – Enhancing Connections…Accelerating Progress, sponsored by the Federation and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU).

The Sept. 24 and 25, Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT Seminar will be the conference’s flagship activity according to CTU Secretary-General Bernadette Lewis.

“The seminar will focus on the promotion of 21st Century Government – citizen-centric, seamless governments that use ICT to enhance their effectiveness, efficiency and transparency in the delivery of services to their citizens,” Ms. Lewis explained. “It will explore current and emerging technologies for increasing connections among and within stakeholder groups in order to accelerate progress towards 21st Century government and the ultimate goal of ICT-enabled Caribbean development.”

Four special workshops for blind and deaf youth and adults will take place Sept. 28. They are part of CTU’s direct intervention with Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The workshops will demonstrate the power of ICTs to enhance PWD’s lives and enable them to be active in everyday life.

The CTU announced ICT Week – St. Kitts and Nevis premium sponsors are the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) and Digicel.

Government Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from the ministries of telecommunications, justice, health, economy, education and trade and C-level executives will greatly benefit from and are invited to attend these events.