Confusion develops concerning bus fares due to Old Road Bay closure

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Some West Line commuters in St. Kitts face the possibility of having to pay double their usual expenditure to get into Basseterre because of an increase in bus fares as Old Road Bay is deemed impassable after Hurricane Maria damaged the road.

According to a notice from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Old Road Bay area has been deemed unsafe and impassable. According to reports, the sea water breaking has undermined the road from the Sprat Net end to Constance Mitcham’s home end. NEMA also called for caution from the public in using that thoroughfare as boulders were falling from the hill side.

The army and police erected barricades to prevent any usage of the road from vehicular traffic. The closure meant that any vehicular traffic on the west of Sprat Net have to travel to Basseterre via Cayon on the eastern side of the island. This also prompted bus operators to release a statement announcing a temporary increase in bus bares for commuters traveling via public transport from areas west of Sprat Net.

The statement, released by the West Line Bus Association stated, “All buses will travel to Old Road via Cayon and all the respective areas after Old Road. In light of this fact, bus fares for the following destinations will change with immediate effect.”

It also gave fuel consumption increases as the rationale behind the spike in prices in fares. “Travel from Old Road and other villages to Basseterre via Cayon completes approximately 20 miles, thus making our fuel consumption in some instances about three times more.”

The West Line Bus Association also gave an alternative to passengers unwilling to pay the $6 fare, which could wind up costing them more.

“However, passengers not willing to comply with the fare from these aforementioned villages,will have an option to disembark in Dieppe Bay and pay another bus the fare, whether heading to Basseterre or from Basseterre.”

However, in response to the West Line Bus Association’s statement, the Ministry of Transport noted that the proposed increase in fares was not done via the proper procedure. “While it has read the rationale [in] your release, it must be brought to your attention that there is a process by/through which any increase in Bus Fares has to be recommended by the Traffic Safety and Public Service Drivers Board (TSPSDB) and ratified by the Cabinet,” the statement read.

The department also gave assurances that work on the road will begin as soon as possible to make it accessible once again to vehicular traffic.

“For your guidance, the engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) have already assessed the damage to Old Road Bay and have given the assurance that rehabilitation works will begin as soon as the rough seas subside,” the statement read. “It is also anticipated that said works will be completed within one day in order to make this road-artery accessible to vehicular and other traffic.”

It also reject any move for the temporary increase in bus fares that had been proposed.

“In the circumstances, the ministry cannot therefore approve this unilateral action/approach as stipulated by your association and for that reason do hereby crave your understanding at this time when the people of St Kitts-Nevis are suffering mentally, physically, financially and otherwise, following the passage of Hurricane Maria. The ministry will, however, avail itself of the earliest opportunity to further discuss this matter with you during the course of today.”

The Observer confirmed reports that both parties had been meeting on Thursday to try to find an amicable solution on the matter. Up until press time, the outcome of the meeting is unknown.

Hurricane Maria also made an impact on the Bay Road as large swells from the sea battered that thoroughfare, depositing sand and seaweed in the middle of the road. That road was reopened by Wednesday afternoon.