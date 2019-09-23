The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to receive congratulations from friendly countries and significant organizations from around the world on its attainment of 36 years as a sovereign nation on Sept. 19.

In a message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mark Brantley, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Dr. June Soomer, said, among other words:

“It is with great pleasure that I take this opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing and invaluable contribution of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to the work of the Association and to express the hope that we will continue to work together to achieve our common development goals and overcome the shared challenges that our Region confronts.”



His Majesty, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, in a congratulatory letter to His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, conveyed:

“On your country’s National Day, may I extend to your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”



The New Zealand High Commission, located in Bridgetown, Barbados, also transmitted its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The New Zealand High Commission, on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, passes on sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the 36thanniversary of Independence.”



Additionally, the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, have congratulated the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the auspicious occasion of its 36th Independence anniversary.

In a letter to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, President of Nicaragua, His Excellency Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Vice President, Her Excellency Rosario Murillo, said:

“In a very special way, we would like to recognize your leadership, as well as the tireless labour of your Government in favour of dialogue and concord in our region, firmly hoisting the flags of respect for national sovereignty, non-interventionism and long-lasting peace in our Latin America and Caribbean Region.”

“The Government of Nicaragua reiterates its commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and bilateral cooperation that unite our people’s and our governments, as well as our unwavering desire to work together, hand in hand, in order to overcome the most pressing challenges of our times, among these climate change, insecurity and poverty.”



Also, the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, communicated words of felicitation to Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency S.W. Tapley Seaton:

“This is a time to celebrate the lasting friendship between our two countries. Dominica looks forward to our continued cooperation and collaboration through the sharing of ideas, and the strengthening of our commitments to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth and other regional and international organizations.”