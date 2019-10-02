Congratulatory messages continue to pour in from friendly countries to the government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for its 36th anniversary of Independence.

In a message to His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Their Excellencies and the Captain Regent of The Republic of San Marino, Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori, said:

“On the occasion of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis, we would like to express on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our name cordial greetings and best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



His Excellency Teodoro Ribera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, in a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley conveyed:

“At the time of expressing votes for the growing strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries, I avail myself of this opportunity to renew the assurances of my highest and distinguished consideration.”



His Majesty King Abdullah of Pahang of Malaysia, in congratulating His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, expressed:

“We are pleased with the cordial relations between our two countries, and would like to take this opportunity to wish for continued progress, peace and prosperity of Saints Kitts and Nevis and her people.”



And Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, His Excellency Néstor Francisco Popolizio Bardales, in a congratulatory message to the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, communicated:

“On this important occasion, I would like to express to Your Excellency the interest of the Government of Peru to continue furthering the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries.’



St. Kitts and Nevis commemorated its 36th anniversary of Independence under the theme: “Unify, Transform, Enrich—Uplifting Communities for Independence 36.”