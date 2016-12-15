Constable Bailed on Rape Charge

By Monique Washington

A Constable in the Royal St Christopher and Nevis police force who has been accused of rape has been bailed out of jail by posting $10,000.

Constable Monthana Mathias appeared in the Magistrate Court in Charlestown on Tuesday requesting bail through his attorney Saundra Hector. Mr. Mathias was charged with having sexual intercourse with someone without consent.

The incident happened in late November and the officer has been on remand since then. His Attorney Saundra told the court, that though his charge is serious “it is merely allegations”. She said Mathias has two children and he is not known by the court. Ms. Hector said although the officer is from St Vincent and the Grenadines, he is willing to surrender his travel documents.

Magistrate Yasmine Clarke granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with two sureties and he is also to surrender all travel documents.

Also in the court on Tuesday was Lawton “bang bang” Forbes who was charged with attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of ammunition and smuggling of and illegal firearm into the Federation on March 4.

Mr. Forbes asked the magistrate if it was possible for him to receive bail so that he can be home with his family for Christmas. The magistrate told Forbes that the charge of attempted murder could not be granted bail by her court, but an application could be made to the High Court.

Forbes was also informed that the charge of possession of guns and ammunition will be heard early in 2017 while the charge of attempted murder will have to be heard by the High Court. His Preliminary Inquiry will be held sometime next year.

The magistrate also informed the Police Prosecutor Inspector Eurita Percival to have all the disclosures presented to the accused men before their PI dates.