Consultations Hosted To Further Develop Federal Youth Policy

By S. Williams

The Youth Departments on St. Kitts and Nevis have been working steadily to achieve the implementation of the National Youth Policy which was launched in October 2016.

Last week another consultation was held in a one day conference at the Mount Nevis Hotel between stakeholders and representatives from various Ministerial Departments. Present at the consultation was Zahnela Claxton, Director in the Department of Youth on Nevis who detailed some of the consultations which have taken place thus far.

“The Department of Youth here on Nevis has spearheaded several consultations with various demographics within our youth population. And we’ve seen consultations with our young entrepreneurs; we’ve seen consultations at the prison farm here on Nevis with those young people who are in trouble with the law. We’ve had consultations with teen mothers, we’ve had general consultations and we’ve also had consultations with the various schools here on Nevis,” she said.

Director Claxton also said young people have been interactive and informative regarding their needs, and encouraged persons to help ensure that the Federal Youth Policy is a document that reflects the needs of young people and the direction they want to go.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, consultations were held with sporting and youth organizations that evening which included the consultants from UNESCO and the Commonwealth, who alongside the government of St. Kitts and Nevis are sponsors.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development Keith Glasgow gave the Nevis Island Administration’s support for the development of the Youth Policy when he delivered remarks at the opening exercise.

“This we feel is a critical goal of the ministry bearing in the mind that the youth demographic of our population is especially vulnerable to the lack of experience and lack of material and financial resources. The current challenges of poverty, joblessness, negative peer pressure and anti-social behavior facing our youth makes it incumbent on us to provide opportunities for them to build resilience,” he said.

The National Youth Policy Initiative and Strategic Action Plan which was launched last year on Oct. 11 to review, validate, update and finalize the draft policy document which was created in 2013.

The establishment of the Federal Youth Policy in St. Kitts and Nevis will open additional doors for young people to “have a voice” at global forums which would enhance the country’s reputation and ensure that the positions of citizens are recorded internationally