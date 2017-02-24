Consumers Can Have Confidence Purchasing Local Products RBPR Test Results Shows

By S. Williams

The Ministry and Department of Agriculture in Nevis on Wednesday, Feb. 22 hosted a briefing at 7 p.m. in the Credit Union Conference Room to disseminate information on the Vegetable, Fruit and Upland Crop Quality and Safety Improvement Project.

The project, which is being assisted by the Government of Taiwan, is now in its final year. Since 2014 more than 3000 local products have been tested, the results of which shows that over 98 percent passed the Rapid Bioassay of Pesticides Residue (RBPR) test which checks for certain insecticides and fungicides.

Speaking at the briefing was the Acting Director of the Department of Agriculture, Randy Elliot, who gave the welcome remarks and the annual review for Soil Fertility Analysis Services.

“The project basically is branched into two major categories where you have the rapid bio testing and pesticide analysis, and this part of it actually deals with chemical residues. The other part of it deals with soil fertility and composting which most of you guys would have been exposed to,” he said.

“Within 2016 we had been able to conduct 4 training sessions in Nevis and as you can see that was one of the objectives of the project; to share information and train our farmers. And within these 4 we had a specialist from overseas who journeyed from Taiwan to come here to do some training.”

The annual review of the RBPR was presented by lab technician Quincy Barth and the project overview was given by Cheng Shih-Lung, who also introduced the new CCASAD project and questionnaire.

Farmers who participated in the program and received a passing grade will now have access to the Vegetable and Fruit Safety Mark, a symbol that can be displayed on market stalls in the form of a plaque or a tag that can be placed on the crops themselves to indicate that the farmers have followed safe pesticide management practices and the crops from these farmers are safe for consumption.

Those farmers who were unsuccessful in obtaining a passing grade will be given safety counselling and the opportunity to improve on best practices, after which they can re-submit samples in hopes of obtaining the safety mark before marketing their produce.

The Safety Mark can currently be obtained for free from the Department of Agriculture after following the proper procedure, and the testing of produce is also being done without cost to farmers.

Director Elliot is encouraging all farmers to have their produce tested, as even those who may not be interested in pursuing the project would benefit from having the peace of mind of knowing that their products are safe.