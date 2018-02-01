Content released of Cabinet January briefings

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The formal meetings of the Cabinet took place Jan. 22 and Jan. 31. The meetings were chaired by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters discussed at those meetings:

Cabinet met on Jan. 22 and dealt with legal and financial matters specifically relating to the second cruise pier being built by SCASPA (St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority). Very detailed discussions were held with solicitors for SCASPA, the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank and its chairman and parliamentary counsels within the Office of the Attorney General on matters relating to the construction of the new pier.

Submissions were approved on Jan. 22 by Cabinet to protect destitute and vulnerable homeowners to grant them relief in the reconstruction of their homes following the passages of hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. Cabinet also approved submissions to vary certain aspects of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, bringing it more in line with developmental policies.

On Jan. 31, Cabinet met to discuss the ongoing relationship between the SIDF (Sugar Investment Diversification Foundation), Christophe Harbour and Kittitian Hill. The chairperson of the board of the SIDF explained to the Cabinet where the foundation was in relationship with the two companies. The SIDF was still actively searching for a buyer for its shares in Kittitian Hill and was still in negotiation with Christophe Harbour to protect its investment in the company.

The Cabinet listened to the concerns of citizens in relation to some areas of public access on the Southeast Peninsula and would engage the principals of Christophe Harbour to arrive at a reasonable solution.

On Jan. 31, Cabinet also met with the stakeholders who are engaged in business at South Friars Bay, and listened to their predicament. Some of the businesses have been operating for many years. The meeting was very cordial. Cabinet agreed to do whatever it can to bring some comfort and relief in the present situation. Cabinet understands that the lands are privately owned, but government would engage the owners to see whether or not there could be any resolution to the ongoing situation. The stakeholders were pleased that their concerns were being heard by the government.

