Photo: Participants in the first-ever Miss Nevis Seniors Pageant, slated for October 28, 2017, are pictured moments after their rehearsals at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 26. From left are Delores Richardson, Mareta Hobson, Catherine Tyson, Yvonne Rogers and Sarah Browne.

Photo: Participants in the first-ever Miss Nevis Seniors Pageant rehearse for their ice breaker with Deslyn Williams-Johnson, general manager of the Nevis Performing Arts Centre Oct. 26 at the Nevis Cultural Complex.

Photo: (Left to right) Shelly Liburd, committee member of the Miss Nevis Seniors Pageant hosted by the Department of Social Services, Seniors Division, and Joyce Moven, the department’s deputy director, speak at the Nevis Cultural Complex Oct. 26.

Contestants ready for first-ever Miss Nevis Seniors Pageant this weekend

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The five contestants in the first-ever Miss Nevis Seniors Pageant say they are ready to vie for the coveted title at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Nevis Cultural Complex.

The show, which is being hosted by the Department of Social Services, Seniors Division, as part of the activities observing the Month of the Elderly, will have a contestant representing each parish: Delores Richardson from St. Pauls, Mareta Hobson from St. Johns, Catherine Tyson from St. Thomas, Yvonne Rogers from St. Georges and Sarah Browne from St. James.

Shelly Liburd, an organising committee member, said the show promises to be an exciting one with three judged segments. “The first will be ‘Let’s Get Active,’ a twist to what we normally [call] sports wear. The second segment is the talent segment and the ladies are going to be showing us what they can do. The third segment is going to be the evening wear and we are dubbing that “Queen of the Century Attire. It’s really going to be exciting. I’m inviting everyone to come on out to see the ladies. It’s going to be fun.”

Liburd said the contest will show the younger generation that they can compete and have fun at the same time. At the end of the contest, each participant will receive a participation crown. The overall winner will be crowned queen of the competition.

Meanwhile, Joyce Moven, the department’s deputy director, says the show will be one of class, elegance and fun. However, she craved the public’s support.

“I am asking all of you to be conscious of the fact that this is a senior’s pageant and we are considering the age factor,” she said. “So, if you see somebody has a little bit of a forgetful moment, please don’t boo. Give them a little bit of encouragement because it is not easy. They have worked very hard [during] the past weeks preparing themselves to give you the best show for 2017.”

The five participants have been actively preparing for the show since 2016, but practice had only picked up at the end of this August.

Moven thanked their chaperons, who she said have been of great help to the participants. She also thanked Deslyn Williams-Johnson, general manager of the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), for her assistance to the contestants.

“She has worked well with those seniors, preparing them especially for the opening number and getting them to the point where they are going to be bring it to you this Saturday,” she said.

