Convicted killer heads to Privy Council

Mother-in-law call for the death sentence

By Monique Washington

Eight years after being convicted of murdering his wife, Warrington Phillip will head to the highest court, the Privy Court in England to have his life sentence overturned. His mother-in-law agrees it should be overturned — to a death sentence.

Mr. Phillip was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Shermel Williams-Philip in February 2007 in front of her home in Brownhill Nevis by cutting her throat while she was in her car. The woman was reportedly heading to her employer’s staff party when she was slain.

After a trial, Phillip was sentenced to life in Her Majesty’s Prison, but made two appeals to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Appeal Court, both of which were dismissed. His application to the Privy Council is his last resort to appeal his conviction. Ordell Williams, mother of the victim, said she was informed of Phillip’s appeal to the Privy Council by Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham. She said the DPP told her about the appeal and his scheduled trip to make the appeal in England next week.

Both Director of Public Prosecutions for St. Kitts and Nevis Valston Graham and Prosecutor Dane Hamilton QC will make the journey to represent the Crown.

“When the DDP told me what was about to happen, I felt cold right away. My whole body started shivering a whole lot of chills started running through my body and I started crying,” Mrs. Williams said.

She added that she would like the Privy Counci to overturn the life sentence and give him death instead. She said it’s a sentence that should have been imposed at the beginning.

“I personally would like this court having the power to do it, to overturn his sentence not in his favor but giving him the death penalty that he should have gotten in the first place,” she declared.

Efforts to reach Dr.Henry Browne, Phillip’s lawyer, were futile up to press time.