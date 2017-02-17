COP and Opposition MP in dispute over comments made at Crime Symposium

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley has criticised comments by Opposition MP Marcella Liburd following her presentation at last week’s Crime Symposium.

Last week the Government hosted a National Crime Symposium with over 100 stakeholders in attendance including Opposition members. While giving a presentation, Ms. Liburd alleged that the police report of the Former Commissioner of Police’s brother who was arrested had indicated that he was the brother of CG Walwyn and found it strange that had been identified.

Commissioner Queeley in a statement following the Symposium slammed Liburd and indicated that her allegations were untrue and without merit.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police embraces the highest standard of integrity in its reporting of incidents to the Public and exercises great responsibility in ensuring the rights of the accused, victims and families are not infringed upon,” Mr. Queeley said.

He further stated that it was unfortunate that a Parliamentarian would use the National Crime Symposium to make such an attack on the integrity of the police force.

Queeley reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to ensure citizen safety and called for the public assistance in the fight against crime.

“In keeping with the spirit and objectives of the Crime Symposium of identifying and addressing the root causes of crime and violence in our community, I ask each of you to partner with us. A cohesive effort of Police and Community will bring the desired results of reduced crime and the fear of crime for all,” he said.

In response to the Commissioner’s statements Opposition MP Liburd stated that she as appalled by what she described as Queeley’s disingenuous proclamation.

“To suggest that my contribution at the symposium was calculated and designed to attack the integrity of the Police Force is false, misleading and appears to be a deliberate attempt to discredit me and my contribution to the symposium,” she said.

Liburd said she was “clearly” criticizing the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security and the Government for politicizing the police force and gave two examples to support her criticism.

“In one example I said that an official police report, in reporting on the arrest of the brother of the former Commissioner, mentioned that he was the brother of the former Commissioner. It was my recollection that it came from an official police report. If Commissioner Queeley says that is not the case, I take no issue with that,” she said.

She added that the other example referenced to the very first meeting between the Prime Minister and Minister and the police where she alleged the Prime Minister told the Force “We get rid of them” in reference to the Labour administration.

“Commissioner Queeley failed to make mention of that in his statement. I am therefore asking Commissioner Queeley whether this in fact took place at that meeting and if it did whether this was an attack on the integrity of the police service,” she said.

She charged thatt the Commissioner deliberately took her remarks out of context to make a political statement.

“I am rather disappointed that the Commissioner allowed himself to be used to satisfy a political agenda. The Commissioner’s statement is misleading, disingenuous and unfortunate,” she stated.