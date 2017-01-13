COP Queeley confident Police can “overcome” challenges

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Commissioner of Police has pledged that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will overcome their current challenges and make St. Kitts and Nevis a safe place.

Giving an address at the Commissioner’s first Lecture Series for 2017 Queeley indicated that despite difficulties of 2016 and as challenging as 2017 is anticipated to be he was still optimistic that they will overcome.

“We will overcome mainly because we have the will and the desire to make certain that St. Kitts and Nevis is a safe place.”

He added that the 31 murders in the federation in 2016 and the significant regional and international attention due to that is unwelcomed for a small country.

“We want to do all in our power to ensure we don’t get to those numbers again and those numbers are significantly reduced and we would do so mainly through a balancing strategy of preventative and investigative policing.”

He however noted that in order for improvements to occur officers have to recommit us to the force’s core values.

“We must be dedicated to the Constitution of this Federation. We must have respect and dignity for those we protect. We must be compassionate. We must be fair and firm at all times when dealing with others and we must practice uncompromising personal and institutional integrity.”

The Commissioner noted that part of the challenges they had during 2016 was the struggle with integrity issues within the organisation.

“That, we hope, will not repeat itself. We will treat it every time and on every occasion that it rises.”

He indicated that strategies will be put in place to minimize some of the integrity issues in 2017.

“As 2017 rolls in, we want to redouble our efforts in our crime fighting area. We must redouble our efforts.”

Queeley stated that homicides and violent crimes have been the main issue for the police force and hope that the next two years would see a significant reduction in these incidents

“I would want to see us over the next 12 – 24 months based on the strategies that we would have outlined in our Strategic and Six-Point Plan of Action see a reduction in criminal activities by at least 10 percent. I would also wish to see the reduction of fear of crime within the community because in many instances in this society the fear of crime is worse than the crime itself and so we will do what is required to ensure that that is done.”

He also outlined some strategies that could be implemented to help reduce the crimes mentioned stating that a balance of preventative and investigative strategies is key.

“Even before we get to those strategies we have to recognise that having done some introspection we have to overcome some internal struggles first one being that of supervision.”

The police head disclosed that in the recent past there have been multiple issues with supervisors and managers and committed to holding them more accountable in 2017

“So by being held more accountable you would hold those that report to you more accountable. And this is not rocket science it is just straight supervision of your persons.”

Commissioner Queeley pledged also to that the police will have a more visible presence in the communities.

“Visible by means of foot and mobile patrol. By means of community engagement. We will get out in the communities more and interact with the members of the community. We will go out and not only pass persons straight as some of us do, but stop (and say) hi, hello and How are you doing.”

He proclaimed that a more friendly approach could restore some trust in the police

“When persons see the police in most instances feel a sense of comfort and that reassurance we ought to give. Communication with our constituents would be very key and we would be pressing upon that from the various directorate levels”

Queeley also said that the roll out of their CCTV programme could have a twofold effect in their crime fighting efforts.

“That project could be both preventative and investigative. That would be a compliment to the strategies that would be employed.”

He added that there will also be an increase in targeted and intelligence led operations.

“We would want to ensure that when criminal activities are committed… we know that we cannot stop all the criminal activities… we want you to be in a position to at least detect. We were not happy with the detection rate although it was a slight increase over the previous year we still believe that there is much more work to be done.”

Queeley also promised to improve not only in training or capacity building opportunities in specialized areas, but also in general areas.

“You should be seeing increase in service training refreshers, training to make certain that you are up to speed with whatever legislative changes have been made and basically adapting and adopting to best practices worldwide”

He then called for a greater investment in technology and science use by the Police Force.

“We would also want to place the heaviest emphasis on our forensics. We think that it is important that we go full steam ahead in building out our forensic capability.”

He also disclosed that they will be lobbying the powers that be for legislative changes that they believe would be beneficial to the law enforcement community.

“Be it from the investigative standpoint or from the preventative standpoint. Because we think that some of our laws certainly need revisiting. We have actually had discussions on more than one occasion with our Attorney General as to areas that we think can assist us in the improvement.”