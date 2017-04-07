COP Queeley hailed in helping to rescue local abducted in Antigua

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts- Local businessman and photographer Leroy Willett has commended Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley for his role in getting his daughter released after she was abducted in Antigua last month.

Willet who spoke at the close of the Prime Ministers press conference on Wednesday stated that his daughter Karisa Willet and were abducted in Antigua about a month ago.

“About a month ago, my daughter went to Antigua for training and she was abducted by an assailant…who pushed and another young lady in a car and robbed them of all they had.”

He added that the young lady was able to text her mother and him before her phone was taken away.

Willet then stated that he then took action to try and get his daughter released and got frustrated in trying to contact the police in Antigua. He then turned to Commissioner Queeley for assistance who then made contact with authorities in that country to get the two young ladies released.

“I really want to say ‘thank you’ to Commissioner Queeley. We hear a lot of negatives but we don’t hear the positives because he stayed on the phone and he made certain that my daughter and her friend were rescued.

He then compared to what would have happened is the incident had taken place in St. Kitts and Nevis making reference that the incident went virtually unreported.

“The other thing which is important is that, had that happened in St. Kitts, it would have been all over social media and you would have known that somebody got abducted. If it was not my daughter, I would not have known that there was an abduction in Antigua. And Antigua would have come off as a really good country and a good place to visit.”

Willet also indicated that his daughter had opted to remain in Antigua to complete his training and he also hailed some members of government and opposition for the role they played in the incident.

“Had that been me I would have wanted to come back home the same time, but she stayed in Antigua and she is still in Antigua being trained. And she said tell Shawn Richards thank you and Mark Brantley, she says, who constantly talk to her and Dr. Denzil Douglas who also called her and spoke with her.”