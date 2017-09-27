Countries continue to extend independence congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Countries near and far continue to express their solidarity with and congratulations to the government and people of the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the country’s attainment of 34 years of independence.

The twin-island federation celebrated 34 years of statehood Sept. 19.

In extending sincere congratulations to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Argentine Republic, through its embassy in Saint Lucia, noted that it is “pleased to commemorate with the federation the achievement of this milestone and wishes the government and people of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis continued success, unity and prosperity.”

In separate letters addressed to Gov.-Gen. His Excellency Sir S.W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP and Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the president of the Council of State of Cuba, Raúl Castro Ruz, extended warm congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Meanwhile, the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, reiterated Guyana’s commitment to working with St. Kitts and Nevis “toward the building of a stronger, more productive Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as we continue to strive to build a more integrated region.”

President Granger continued: “I am confident that our countries will continue to maintain a cordial relationship as we strive resolutely for the greater good of our people.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Day commemorative activities, which were forcibly postponed after Hurricane Maria impacted the country from Sept. 19 (Independence Day in St. Kitts and Nevis) to Sept. 20, will be staged on Saturday, Oct 7. That day has since been proclaimed a national holiday in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The rescheduled events are the Independence Parade, the Toast to the Nation and the Independence Cocktail Reception.