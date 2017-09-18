Countries near and far extend congratulations to St. Kitts-Nevis on its independence anniversary

Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Allied countries and agencies from near and far continue to express their congratulations and well wishes to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the country’s 34th anniversary of independence.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wrote: “On behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm greetings and felicitations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“India highly values its relationship with Saint Kitts and Nevis. We are committed to further expanding, deepening and consolidating our relations with Saint Kitts and Nevis. I look forward to working with Your Excellency in this endeavour. I take this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency my best wishes fir your health and well-being, as well as for the peace, prosperity and continued progress of the friendly people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The congratulatory letter from the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago reads in part: “Trinidad and Tobago recognizes and commends St. Christopher and Nevis on the significant process made in terms of economic growth and overall development, in its thirty-four years as an independent country, in spite of the many challenges faced as a small island developing state. Such accomplishment is a reflection of both the vision and commitment of its leaders as well as the strength and diligence of its people. On this special occasion, I wish to reaffirm Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship that have traditionally been shared between our two countries, bonds which are rooted in mutual respect for the principles of democracy by which our countries are governed.”

In a letter to Gov.-Gen. His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, the king of Sweden, His Majesty Carl Gustaf ,wrote: “On the occasion of the National Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The letter on behalf of the government of the Argentine Republic reads in part: “The Argentine Republic reiterates the will to continue deepen bilateral relations with the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and strengthen ties with the entire Caribbean region, increasing integration within the framework of Latin-American and Caribbean Community, the Caribbean Community, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and the Association of Caribbean States.”

The president of the Republic of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, also expressed words of congratulations to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. In a congratulatory letter to the governor-general, President Zuma stated, “On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis on 19 September 2017, the government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis our warm greetings and sincere congratulations. I take this opportunity to express the wish for Your Excellency’s good health, and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent relations and bond of friendship that exist between our countries.”

St. Kitts and Nevis observes its 34th anniversary of independence on Tuesday, Sept. 19, under the theme, “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing Our Nation’s Prosperity.”