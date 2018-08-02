BASSETERRE. St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Creative Industry Registry is a great asset where entrepreneurs and cultural workers can list information about their businesses and services, according to Ms. Marlene Phillips, a Department of Culture’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) spokesperson.

Ms. Phillips described activities the Ministry of Culture and its efforts assist cultural workers to promote their businesses, during the Aug. 1 edition of “Working for You.”

“We are encouraging people to consider it,” Ms Phillips said. ‘It is free advertising; it gives you credibility, and it’s isolating your creative skill.”

Ms. Phillips said it is important to have creative industries and cultural infrastructure as a valuable resource to generate livelihoods in the Federation. She said that the St. Kitts and Nevis Creative Industry Registry is an important platform within the ministry that acts as a database of cultural workers within the creative industry.

She explained that the digital portal allows persons to search for names and services of different cultural workers to gain access to the products and services they offer. She also said that the cultural workers have the ability to manage their own page on the registry and post content that will help them promote their businesses.

“The benefit of being a part of the registry is free advertising,” Ms. Phillips said. “When you register, you are given a page to promote your skills or service.”

Ms. Phillips noted that they are working closely with the Ministry of Trade to provide duty free concessions for the cultural workers listed on the registry. She also said that the registry acts an agency for businesses looking to expand within the Caribbean and provides accurate and timely information for potential consumers.

Entrepreneurs and cultural workers interested in signing up for Creative Industry Registry can do so at skncir.govt.kn/signup.