Crime biggest threat to economic development says former PM

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-

The biggest threat to the economic development in St. Kitts and Nevis is crime.

That’s the opinion of Dr. Denzil Douglas, who served as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis before Team Unity took control of the government. A physician, Dr. Douglas today serves as leader of the opposition party.

He made his remarks about crime on his new radio program. Dr. Douglas said the sharp increase of crime in both islands threatens the Federation’s economic development, its stability, the development of the people, and the vital tourism industry.

Douglas said crime is not just a political or national issue, but must be fought on the regional level if its effects are to be defeated.

“I really think we as Caribbean people need to come to together and find the solution, not only at the domestic level, but regionally,” he said.

The Federation has been grappling with crime against innocent citizens and business owners as well as between rival gangs for years. There were 31 homicides in 2016, up from 29 in 2015. During the year, police seized and confiscated 38 firearms from the streets. Since Jan. 1, no homicides have been recorded, although three separate shootings have been reported on St. Kitts.

Douglas made his remarks in response to a caller who wondered aloud about the planned actions of Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, who promised to depart illegals with criminal backgrounds who live in the U.S. The caller this could lead to more criminal types returning to the Caribbean and making a bad situation even worse.

Douglas said, “This is an issue that is ongoing. I would expect that at some point Caribbean leaders, especially at the Summit of the Americas or maybe more directly an invitation by the CARICOM Secretariat would be made to the President to visit them at their meetings.

He admitted it was a matter that has surfaced in the past and that still continues to be an issue based on recent policies by other governments.

“Considering some recent policies we have seen pursued in Jamaica, not only by the U.S. Government but also by the British Government, I don’t think the problem will go away,” he said.