Crime stats show decrease in violent crime

Commissioner of Police Ian M. Queeley outlined crime statistics across the federation from the first six months of this year and said he was optimistic about the results.

“The crime stats point to a situation of declining crimes,” Queeley said to reporters Aug 24. “[This is true] especially in the case of serious crimes when compared to the corresponding period last year. The statistics also point to an improvement of detection efforts.”

The three areas of increased crime in 2017 are in drug-related offenses, which increased by 37 percent from this time last year; sexual crimes, which are up by 9 percent; and robberies, which saw a 10 percent increase from the year prior.

Queeley’s optimism lies in violent and “serious crimes, which were down across the board. Homicide and attempted murder were down by 23 percent and 38 percent, respectively, while shooting with intent was down by 29 percent. Crimes against property also showed decline.

Crime detection efforts have shown to be paying off, as almost across the board there is an increase in the amount of crimes being solved. Homicide detection has increased by 21.9 percent, as there have been seven murders solved this year, according to the commissioner. Attempted murder detection has increased by 28.5 percent as well.

The less violent crimes have seen a slight drop in detection rate, perhaps an indicator of where the police’s main concerns lie. They are working to combat all types of crime throughout their unit.

“The less serious crimes show slight decreases in the rate of detection.,” Queeley said. “Of note, the offense of malicious damage is of great concern to our investigators, as it continues to show steady increase over the last three years. Most of these malicious damages that are reported are incidents where [people] are attempting to break into people’s vehicles.”

Queeley urged citizens to become aware of the safety tips outlined by the police department, which include ensuring your valuables are either with you or tucked away so they can’t be seen in your car from passers-by.

A joint policing effort, known as Operation Mid-Sweep, has been ongoing since the middle of June. This operation called for an increase of officers and security forces, as well as an establishment of a joint team consisting of members of the special services unit, anti-gang unit, K9 unit and other taskforces.

In August, this policing effort executed 71 search warrants and searched more than 1,400 people, 97 vehicles and 16 vessels. These searches allowed officers to seize seven illegal firearms, 252 rounds of ammunition, 243 dime bags of marijuana and 301.5 grams of cocaine. Those numbers represent the month of August only, which hasn’t yet concluded, and the commissioner noted that the stats for July were almost similar, if not higher, in some cases.

“I want to stress a point that these activities by that team in no way diminish the activities of other units,” Queeley said. “All the great work that is being done by our officers throughout the police force in support of Operation Mid-Sweep is essential. For any championship team there will always be guys who never play for more than five minutes. You’ve never seen them on the television, you never know their names, but when the team wins a championship, everyone gets a ring. I say that to underscore the fact all units in the organization are contributing immensely to the successes that we’ve seen.”