Florida-based Carnival Cruise Lines announced recently that it is dropping Antigua and Barbuda as ports of call. The announcement did not give a reason for the change, but did say that four of the cruise line’s ships – Breeze, Magic, Legend and Pride – will be going to other ports instead in 2019 and 2020. Carnival had expected to bring about 250,000 tourists to ports in Antigua and Barbuda.
The decision marks the second time in about a decade that Carnival Cruise Lines has decided to drop Antigua and Barbuda from its itineraries. Although it was specified which ports would replace Antigua and Barbuda, it seems logical to assume some of those tourist may come to St. Kitts and Nevis, which are only about 60 miles from Antigua.
Carnival’s decision comes only about two weeks after Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that he believed the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association was exploiting the Caribbean countries, alleging that countries only get five or six dollars per person that the cruise ships bring to the countries.