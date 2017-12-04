Cruise Passenger goes Missing

A cruise ship passenger who visited St. Kitts on Wednesdayis missing after visiting his family and missing the ship.

The Police in a release stated that they are seeking the help of the general public in locating a male passenger who arrived in St. Kitts via cruise shi pyesterday.

Missing is Christopher Nile who did not return to the ship and missed it’sdeparture after visiting his wife and daughter who are living in St. Kitts.

Christopher is 30 years old, and currently resides in Orlando, Florida.

Persons having information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Nile are asked to call the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241 or the nearest police station.