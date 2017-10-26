Cruise tourism shows no sign of slowing down

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Cruise tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis has shown no sign of slowing down, as in addition to the two cruise lines that have already made their inaugural calls to St. Kitts in October, four more inaugural calls will be made to the world-class destination later this month and in early December: On Oct. 30, the MV Zenith will make its inaugural call to St. Kitts along with Viking Sky on Nov. 3; Norwegian Sun on Nov. 24, and the MSC Fantasia on Dec. 1.

The Oceania Cruises’ Sirena made its first call to Port Zante Oct. 11. The Viking Sea made its first call Oct. 25.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry-Morton was on board the Viking Sea to welcome the captain and his shipmates to the island and to participate in a plaque exchange ceremony. She said that the people of the federation were happy to welcome the cruise ship. She said that her ministry is grateful to have Viking Ocean Cruises on the itinerary.

The MS Viking Star – the lead ship of the Viking Star-class of cruise ships and the first such ship operated by Viking Ocean Cruises, a division of Viking Cruises – made its inaugural call at Port Zante, Basseterre, St. Kitts, Oct. 25, 2016.

According to the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the first half of the 2017-2018 cruise season, which started in October, is set to be record-breaking, as there will be no day in December without a cruise ship.