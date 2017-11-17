Photo caption: The Crystal Esprit

Crystal Esprit makes inaugural call Saturday in first of planned weekly visit for next two years

From NIA

Charleston, Nevis – For the first time in the history of the cruise industry on Nevis, a cruise line has committed to making weekly calls to the island for the next two years. The Crystal Esprit will make its inaugural call to the Charlestown Port Nov. 18.

Devon Liburd, director of sales and marketing at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), said recently the authority is pleased with the cruise line’s commitment. He described the ship as small, yet high end.

“It’s a small cruise ship with just about 62 passengers, but these are very upscale passengers," Liburd said. "The ship itself is an upscale ship and with affluent passengers. This is a first for Nevis we will be seeing a cruise ship call on Nevis all through the year, so we are indeed happy for the operators of Crystal Esprit who have decided to make Nevis a choice spot on their itinerary so that we can benefit from the passengers that they will be brining to the destination."

According to Crystal Cruise line’s website, the Crystal Esprit’s visit to Nevis is part of the ship’s debut of an exclusive shore experience with a boutique collection of new all exclusive experiences for its passengers.

Crystal says it has partnered with equally prestigious names in luxury hospitality and their guests can enhance their yachting adventure with privileged access to culinary, spa, dive and golf outings at exclusive enclaves such as the Four Seasons Resort in the case of Nevis.

Meantime, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism and Deputy Premier of Nevis registered his satisfaction with the cruise line’s addition of Nevis to its itinerary.

“We are especially happy that Crystal Cruises will now be coming every week for the next two years and they have made that announcement and so we are quite pleased and that means that we will have some activity even in the off season,” he said.