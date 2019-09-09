Hanoi, Sep 8 (Prensa Latina) = Vietnam and Cuba will review their economic-commercial and cooperative relations, with the intention of strengthening them, when the 37th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission is held in this capital from tomorrow to next Thursday (9-12).

The delegations will be headed by Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Pham Hong Ha, head of the Construction of Vietnam, as that is the portfolio that, from the Vietnamese side tutoring the links between both nations since its birth almost 60 years ago.

Negotiations will be carried out by groups of experts who will evaluate the course of action in three areas on Monday.

One will refer to industry, commerce, construction, banking and finance, investments, transportation, communication, education, culture, sports and tourism; another to agriculture and fishing; and a third one, to cover science, technology, biotechnology and health.

The Intergovernment meeting itself will be inaugurated on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday with the signing by Malmierca and Hong Ha of a protocol where the purposes of the respective communist parties, governments and peoples are included to strengthen their relations in the short term.

By then, the head of the Cuban delegation will have met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and with the head of Health, Nguyen Thi Kim Tien.

Likewise, Malmierca will meet senior officials of the Planning and Investment and Commerce and Industry portfolios, and with executives of several companies that do business with Cuba or are interested in starting them.

The parties trust that the 37th Session will give continuity to their predecessors. It is expected that, in a particular way, they will agree to intensify trade in both directions, Vietnam’s investments in Cuba and a greater presence of doctors and specialists from the island in the Indo-Chinese nation.

These and other actions become more relevant this time because next year the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.