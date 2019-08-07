Aug 7 (Prensa Latina)-Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez claims the United States justifies ”with lies and false accusations” its aggressive policy against the Caribbean island and Venezuela.
In a message on Twitter, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs described Washington’s escalation against these two countries as irrational and assured that the U.S. government uses false accusations as a pretext to try to justify its ‘Monroistic’ interests.

Similarly, Rodriguez reiterated that lying is the fundamental resource of U.S. foreign policy and accused the country’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, of being its main exponent.

The Cuban Foreign Minister’s post on Twitter condemns the U.S. government’s coercive measures against Cuba and Venezuela, with the intention of subverting the internal order of those nations, as denounced by authorities.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the economic blockade imposed by the White House on Venezuela.

Trump’s measure freezes all assets of President Nicolas Maduro’s government and forbids transactions with his administration unless under specific exemptions.

With this punitive action, Washington intends to force a change of government with the collapse of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Through its Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Samuel Moncada, the authorities of Caracas denounced before the international community what they described as a new campaign of aggression by the United States.

