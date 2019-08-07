Local NewsRegional Cuban Foreign Minister: US Lies to Justify Its Actions By snr-editor - August 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Aug 7 (Prensa Latina)-Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez claims the United States justifies ”with lies and false accusations” its aggressive policy against the Caribbean island and Venezuela. In a message on Twitter, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs described Washington’s escalation against these two countries as irrational and assured that the U.S. government uses false accusations as a pretext to try to justify its ‘Monroistic’ interests. Similarly, Rodriguez reiterated that lying is the fundamental resource of U.S. foreign policy and accused the country’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, of being its main exponent. The Cuban Foreign Minister’s post on Twitter condemns the U.S. government’s coercive measures against Cuba and Venezuela, with the intention of subverting the internal order of those nations, as denounced by authorities. On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the economic blockade imposed by the White House on Venezuela. Trump’s measure freezes all assets of President Nicolas Maduro’s government and forbids transactions with his administration unless under specific exemptions. With this punitive action, Washington intends to force a change of government with the collapse of the Bolivarian Revolution. Through its Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Samuel Moncada, the authorities of Caracas denounced before the international community what they described as a new campaign of aggression by the United States. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Nevis Culture Minister pleased with Culturama 45 festivities Regional Grenada: Attacks on Cops Up 35 percent Local News Scholarships Available for Citizens to Study in the U.K. Local News Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be Featured on ‘Working for You’ Wednesday Local News Prime Minister to Hold One-On-One Meetings with Constituents Thursday Regional More Mass Protests in Honduras Aimed at Ousting President - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019