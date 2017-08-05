Culturama 43 contest winners come out strong

Charlestown, Nevis – Not even two hours after the Culturama festival officially opened July 27, the competition was on. The Junior Kaiso Contest was the first event held at the Cultural Village and Terron “Invincible” Webb was declared the winner after 11 Junior Kaisos fought hard to take home the trophy. Webb finished with 256 points, narrowly edging out first runner up Shomari “Mighty Sookie” Mitchell, who finished with 252 points. In third was Zyon “LegaZ” with 239 points. The night ended with the music of Odisi Band and Extacy Sounds to celebrate the winners.

On Sunday, the competition headed to the Cultural Complex for the Mr. and Mrs. Talented Youth Pageant. A young Mr. and Mrs from a variety of primary schools across St. Kitts and Nevis met to express themselves and show off their talents on the 30th edition of the event.

At the end of the night, St. Thomas’ Primary Schools representatives Ky-Manie Browne and Darcia Jeffers came away winners with a score of 587 points. First runners up were the Jocelyn Liburd Primary Schools duo of Eldon Liburd and Shante Hendrickson with 565 points, while second runners up went to Dakari Brown and Jahniya Wilkin of Ivor Walters Primary School with 536 points. Third runner up in a tight competition was Charlestown Primary Schools pairing of Samuel Clark and Sheniel Rodney. St. Thomas’ Primary School nearly swept the best of categories on their way to victory, claiming best sponsor appreciation video, creative costume and talent. St. James Primary School found themselves on the board as well, winning best 30th anniversary ball attire.

As the week began, the competition continued to heat up. The first-ever Caribbean Female Calypso Competition was held July 31 at the Cultural Complex. Ten female Calypsonians sang their hearts out, but it was Kittitian Lady Diva who walked away the winner, with her strong performances of “Gender Equity” and “Cancer Free” enough to propel her to the top.

The final competition in a strong first week of performances at the Culturama Festival was the Ms. Culture Swimsuit Contest hosted at the Cultural Complex in Charlestown. The contest included overall winners and a variety of “best of” categories, much like the talented youth competition. Tereka Brown, Miss Clive Evelyn’s Construction, was crowned Miss Culture Swimwear Queen for 2017. First runner up was Monique Hall, Miss Nevis Solid Waste Management, and second runner up was Kachiana Robin, Miss F.I.T. Wellness Center. On her way to claiming the crown, Browne was named the “best of” in the categories of Identical Swimwear, One piece, Two Piece, Creative Swimwear, Miss Photogenic and the People’s Choice Award winner. Theloa Vanterpool, Miss Carib Brewery, won Miss Congeniality.

That concludes the long list of winners in the first week of the Culturama Festival. Week two will feature a variety of competitions, including the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch finals Aug. 3, the TDC Senior Kaiso contest Aug 5, S.L. Horsford Ms. Culture Queen Pageant Aug 6 and the Ms. Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant and King of the Turntables DJ competition Aug 7.