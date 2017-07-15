Culturama 43 semifinals set for tomorrow

Twenty calypsonians are set to perform tomorrow Friday in the first round of Kaiso competition for Culturama 43 Senior Kaiso Fiesta.

Culturama 43 will be held under the theme “Our Festival. Our Legacy. Culturama 43” and will run from July 27-Aug. 8.

Speaking with the Observer on Wednesday, the chairman of the Culturama 43 Senior Kaiso Fiesta, Keith Glasgow, revealed the 20 calypsoians scheduled to take part in the competition and the position in which they sing: They are Enforcer, Baker, Pupa Wheler, Mr. Musing, Wingy, Gero, Daddy Nature, Irwin, Charis D, Lady Hammon, Westside, Daddy Fresh Cole, Rako B, Black Hat, Polo, Lustman, Astro, Adadowah, Hollywood and Murray. The calyposians would have participated in a number tents during the Culturama season.

The competition will see the number of calypsonians reduced to nine and those nine will compete against the reigning king, Dis and Dat, Aug. 5 in the Culturama 43 Senior Kaiso Fiesta.

Glasgow revealed that this, to his knowledge, will be the first time such a large number of calypsoians will be competing on the Culturama Stage. This year, the committee decided to omit the eliminations process and to send all the Calyposians to the semifinals. Chairman of Culturama explained that the reasons for the omition of the elimination was because of the renewed interest form participants.

“We wanted to give the calypsonians, especially those from the community festival, an opportunity to perform on the big stage to perform alongside the seasoned calypsonians, who have been around for a very long time,” Glasgow said. He said by doing this, the eliminations have been taken out and all those registered will be able to perform at Kaiso tents and semi-finals.

He noted that community festivals held throughout Nevis late last year and this year helped to boost the interest in calypso. The St. Thomas Festival, Gingerama and the recently concluded Winfest all had calypso competitions as part of their festivals.

The competition will be held at 7 p.m. July 15 at the newly open Cultural Village. The Senior Kaiso Fiesta will be held at 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cultural Center.