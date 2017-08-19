Culturama awards ceremony postponed

Participants who took part in Culturama 43 under the theme “Our Festival. Our Legacy. Culturama 43” will have to wait a little bit longer to receive their prize money from the committee.

The official closing of Culturama and prize-giving ceremony slated for Aug. 19 has been postponed until a later date, according to the chair and manager of the festival, Secretariat Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd. Liburd announced on Wednesday that the prize-giving will now be rescheduled to 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Nevis Cultural Village.

“We want to give the vendors at the Cultural Village, participants and members of the general public an opportunity to support the St. Kitts/Nevis Patriots game this Saturday at Warner Park stadium in St Kitts,” he said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are slated to play against the Barbados Tridents in the 16th match at Warner Park Friday at 9 p.m. and, on Saturday, they will take on the St. Lucia Stars at Warner Park at 9 p.m.

Hundreds of people participated in the festival July 27-Aug. 8. Seven crowns were up for grabs, with more than 100 participants vying for the various titles. Capturing crowns this year were Terron “Invincible” Webb, Peachicks Junior Calypso Monarch; Ky-Manie Browne and Darica Jeffers of the St. Thomas’ Primary, Mr .and Miss Talented Youth; Tereka Browne, Miss Culture Swimwear; Delly Ranks capturing both Groovy and Gower Soca Culturama Soca Monarch; HOLLYWOOD, 2017 TDC Senior Kasio Monarch; Khalitra Swanston, Miss Carib Brewery Miss Culture Queen.

Other winners were Best Fantasy Senior Troop, Island Tyres and Hardware and DC Trucking; Best Fantasy Junior Troop, Baadaye – Dancing With The Stars; Best Senior Float, St. James Fun Lovers – Legacies of St. James; Best Junior Float, Peachicks Children’s Store; Best Senior Folkore, Cotton Ground Masquerades; Best Junior Folkore, David Dynasty Masquerade and road march HOW WE DO IT by Daddy Tustee.

The Culturama festivities ended on Aug. 8 with the Grand Cultural Parade and a last lap.