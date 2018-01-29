Culturama officials pay courtesy call on new Nevis Culture minister

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, executive director and chairman of the Nevis Culturama Committee, paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Eric Evelyn at his Charlestown office at the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Jan. 24. Liburd was accompanied by Huey Sargeant, chairman of marketing and promotion on the committee.

The visit was to update the newly appointed minister of culture and Culturama on the plans for the staging of Culturama 44, which will be celebrated July 26-Aug. 7. Liburd also took the opportunity to present Evelyn with a Culturama-branded polo T-shirt and congratulated him on his appointment as minister of culture and Culturama. He assured Evelyn that the Culturama Committee is looking forward to working with him to ensure another successful Culturama festival.

In response, Evelyn thanked the officials for the presentation and pledged his support to Culturama and the Nevis Culturama Committee in the coming years.

Also present during the visit was Keith Glasgow, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Culture, who is also a member of the committee and serves as chairman of the Senior Kaiso Contest.

For further information on Culturama, visit www.facebook.com/nevisculturamafestival or www.culturamanevis.com or contact them at 869 469 1992/0119 and thesecretariat@culturamanevis.com.