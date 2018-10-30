BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of International Trade’s National Entrepreneurial Development Division (NEDD), through its Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) – hosted its first customer service training session on Oct. 25 to kick-off a series of entrepreneurial workshops to equip entrepreneurs in the Federation with the skills needed to run a successful business.

“What we are doing today is very critical and serious. We are of the view in the Ministry that customer service is very important,” said Director of the Department of Trade, Phillip Browne, while noting that without proper attention given to customer service, a business cannot survive.

The customer service workshop was implemented as a result of feedback from a recent NEDD training session in which participants suggested having a one-day customer service training session would be very beneficial.

“We thought it very important for us to start our training series with this customer service workshop, and I want you to take full advantage of your activity here,’ Browne said. “When you leave here, we hope that you would have acquired a wealth of knowledge and skills.”

NEDD Facilitator and Project Officer Delwayne Delaney said the department usually holds two-hour training sessions on business proposal writing and consultations but it was important to take the feedback and improve and expand its services.

“The Ministry of International Trade’s small business support arm is further committed in ensuring that the Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector is equipped with the necessary tools for survival,” Delaney said. “Participants rated the exercise highly and also encouraged the department to continue its efforts in providing training for entrepreneurs.”

Sixteen entrepreneurs participated in the workshop and heard presentations about the importance of understanding customers, knowing products and services, timeliness in delivering goods and services, working as a team and effective communication.