October’s 28th Annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Exhibition, which will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the 2019 Conference, promises to be an innovative showcase of sustainability, according to remarks by Foreign Minister, the Honourable Mark Brantley, during Tuesday’s media launch for the event at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“The exhibition component is of equal importance as it promises to highlight the work undertaken primarily by the private sector and academia in ensuring that we manage our water resource and waste water in a manner that will provide economic opportunities, while upholding principles of environmental sustainability,” said Minister Brantley.

“I therefore look forward to viewing the exhibits and to marvel at the impressive leaps we have made in finding scientific solutions to the challenges which we currently face,” he said. “Who knows, we might just be able to plant a seed in the minds of our youth and other budding entrepreneurs to tackle projects, with a view to enabling us to achieve the goal of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

The foreign minister encouraged all stakeholders from government agencies and the private sector “to spread the positive message on efficient management of our water and wastewater resources” adding that the local media in particular has a “critical role to play in this regard.”

“Collectively, we as a people have the right to spread the word using social media platforms in our effort to achieve maximum exposure of this very important subject,” he said.

Some 60 exhibitors will participate by showcasing their products and services in the water and waste sectors and to interact with utility companies and other participants. It is a networking opportunity that brings together more than 400 participants from the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, and Europe, according toCWWA.

The theme of the conference will be ‘Securing the Caribbean’s Future: Financing the Water and Waste Sectors’