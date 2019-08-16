The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, has revealed this year’s top performers based on the May-June 2019 CXC Examination Performance Preliminary Results.

The Education Minister said that the top CSEC performer for 2019, based on the preliminary results with no criteria applied, is Prakriti Dutta of the Nevis International Secondary School, with eight grade ones and one grade three.

This year’s top CAPE performers based and the preliminary results, with no criteria applied are as follows:

Tecoya Warner of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) with five grade ones and one grade two.

Tarana Kacker of the Nevis Sixth Form College received five grade ones.

Kizwana Proctor of The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) returned five grade ones.

The deputy prime minister stressed that these are based on preliminary results.