Since their initial performance at the pre-opening parade Aug. 16 to now, The St. Kitts and Nevis masquerades have been darlings of Carifesta 14 in Trinidad and Tobago, including their most recent performances at the Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.

Locals and visitors from throughout CARICOM have embraced the group and become fascinated with their rhythmic dances, colourful and intricate costumes and elaborate crowns with long feathers.

Masquerades have evolved over time and there have been variations of the art form as there are obvious differences between St. Kitts and Nevis masquerades and those from Montserrat, who have conical head pieces, but the fundamentals still remain. It is an art form to communicate, celebrate and speak our journey from the past till now.

Patrons can expect more of the high-pitched notes of the flute, the big drum and the snare with masquerades slated for St. Kitts and Nevis’ country night Thursday on the main stage at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Organizers within the contingent have promised delivery of a production that showcases the twin island state and its rich history. The old adage still rings out ‘we small but we tallawah.”