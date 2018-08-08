(Office of the Prime Minister Press Unit)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The data gathering exercise for the Government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme resumed across St. Kitts today, following a break for the observation of the two public holidays in the Federation.

The data collection drive, which commenced on Aug. 1, is the first phase of the historic household assistance initiative which will see the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis provide financial support in the amount of EC$500 per month to households whose total gross monthly income falls below EC$3,000.

Seventeen application centers are being operated in St. Kitts between the hours of 10am-6pm Monday to Friday. As of today, the Estridge Primary School opened its doors as a designated application center to accommodate applications for residents of the Mansion area.

Persons who fall within the parameter of the programme’s criteria are strongly urged to visit the assigned application centers with their relevant information. This information includes proof of address, such as a utility bill issued within the last two months; a picture ID, such as a passport, driver’s license or Social Security card, as well as your Social Security number and the most recent pay slip.

The registration exercise is expected to commence on Nevis soon.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, along with his Team Unity Government, sponsored its Poverty Alleviation Programme as one of the major commitments made by Team Unity in the build up to the 2015 General Election.

The programme is designed to help disadvantaged households meet some of their essential living expenses and, in so doing, improve their standard of living.

Phase two of the programme will consist of an investigative and assessment process, at which time the collected data will be verified to determine whether individuals who have applied for the assistance are genuinely eligible. This is to prevent any abuse of the programme.

Phase three will involve the actual payments to qualifying households, which will start as soon as practicable.

Application centres will operate on weekdays (excluding holidays) from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, allowing applicants to apply after work. Centre locations and dates in Nevis will be announced soon.

The locations to apply in St. Kitts are:

Bronte Welsh Primary School

Cayon Community Centre

Challenger’s Basketball Centre (building next to the basketball court)

Charles E. Mills High School

Conaree Community Centre (for residents of Key’s and Conaree)

Dieppe Bay Primary School

Estridge Primary School

Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School

McKnight Community Centre

Newtown Community Centre

Old Road Community Centre

People Empowerment Centre (Agriculture Department, Springfield)

Saddler’s Primary School

St. Paul’s Community Centre

St. Peter’s Primary School

Tabernacle Community Centre

Violet Petty Primary School