The South Frigate Bay Beach area, including the area popularly known as “De Strip”, is earmarked for further development due to grant funding provided by the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF).

The funding is party of the second cycle of the fund’s Country Assistance Programme (CAP) for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The US$1.3 million grant for the further enhancement of the Frigate Bay was signed on February 12, between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the CDF.

The grant, according to the CEO of the CARICOM Development Fund, Mr. Rodinald Soomer, will provide for physical upgrades to make it more appealing and competitive, improve guest comfort and the customer and visitor experience, as well as spur further private investment, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the Frigate Bay area.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said during a brief ceremony last week that, “This is an area that is frequented by citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and it is a magnet for tourists, and so we would want to have that in the best possible condition in terms of all the auxiliary services.”

The South Frigate Bay Enhancement Project was commissioned in November 2016 to revitalize the strip experience, making it more viable and sustainable by improving its infrastructure, security and its identity on a whole.

To date, the project has seen the completion of roads, sidewalks and wheelchair access and ramps at “De Strip”. Additionally, delivery and pickup points, an extensive network of underground water, sewage and electrical lines and the entrance roundabout were all completed under the previous phase.